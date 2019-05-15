Lakeville couple wins third $1 million Mass. lottery prize

LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lakeville woman whose husband has won two $1 million prizes in the Massachusetts State Lottery claimed her own $1 million prize on Monday.

Janet Pflaumer-Phillips won her $1 million prize on the new “Diamond Millions” $30 instant ticket.

Her lucky ticket was purchased at A&A Petro on West Grove Street in Middleborough. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

Phlaumer-Phillips’ husband, Kevin, won his $1 million prizes in April 2014 and September 2016.

His winning tickets were purchased at Trucchi’s Supermarket on West Grove Street in Middleborough, and Shaw’s on Washington Street in Canton.

Janet said she plans to help family and friends with her good fortune.

There are 78 additional $1 million prizes remaining in the “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game.

