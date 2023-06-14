BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman accused of stealing and trying to cash in a winning lottery ticket worth millions of dollars skipped out on her arraignment Wednesday.

The 23-year-old did not show up to Brockton Superior Court Wednesday. The judge then issued a warrant for her arrest.

Investigators said she was a clerk at a liquor store in Lakeville where a man accidentally left his winning Mega Millions ticket back in January.

The DA’s office said she tried to cash in the ticket worth $3 million dollars.

