Lakeville man arrested on cocaine trafficking charge

LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lakeville man was arrested on drug trafficking charges after police say he was caught with cocaine and Percocet on Friday.

Members of the State Police Gang Unit were granted a search warrant Friday after receiving information suggesting Brian Maclay, 39, was selling drugs on North Precinct Street, according to state police.

After conducting a motor vehicle stop, police arrested Maclay after he was allegedly found to be in possession of cocaine.

A search of his house allegedly uncovered more than 200 grams of cocaine, two Percocet pills, and drug paraphernalia.

Maclay was expected to be arraigned in Wareham District Court on charges of trafficking in cocaine, possessing Class B substances with intent to distribute, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

