FREETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lakeville man was killed late Saturday night when his car crashed on Route 140 in Freetown, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the southbound side of the highway around 11:45 p.m. found a Hyundai Elantra in the center median with catastrophic damage, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn, III.

Justin Graham, 50, was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is being coordinated by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office along with the Massachusetts State Police.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)