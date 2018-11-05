Lakeville police investigating break-in

LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lakeville police are investigating a break-in after a homeowner says more than $10,000 worth of items were stolen.

Surveillance images captured the suspect’s van at the time of the break-in on Rhode Island Road last week.

The homeowner says that many of the items stolen are irreplaceable.

“My jewelry boxes. I had an extensive watch collection,” Paul Sances said. “(They) took every one of those. I had some sentimental pieces of jewelry that were my dads. They also took some of my son’s championship rings.”

Sances is asking people to keep their eyes out for the van, and if you see it, to call Lakeville police.

