Lakeville police investigating car break-in caught on camera

LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lakeville are reminding residents to keep their vehicles locked and to remove any valuables after a car break-in suspect was caught on a home surveillance camera Friday morning.

Officials say it has been reported that unlocked vehicles have been entered in the south side of town during early morning hours, one being captured on camera.

Officials released surveillance video footage of a suspect about to enter a car when they noticed the surveillance camera and proceeded to run away.

Anyone who recognizes this individual is urged to contact police.

Police say they have received reports from Village Road, Panettieri Drive, Wyndham Road, and Anderson Way.

Anyone who observes suspicious activity or your vehicle was involved is asked to call police at 508-947-4422.

