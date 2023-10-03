LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lakeville police have released body camera video showing the confrontation that led to an officer-involved shooting last week.

Police said the incident started around 3:45 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Precinct and Pickens Street where a Lakeville police officer had been monitoring traffic.

Police in a statement this week said 45-year-old Timothy Hladik allegedly approached the officer and confronted him with what was later determined to be a replica gun.

Police said the officer drew his weapon, got out of his cruiser and ordered Hladik to drop the object. While the confrontation continued, police said an off-duty Massachusetts State Police trooper driving by stopped to help the officer.

“During the exchange, Hladik repeatedly used threatening language, and then allegedly took an aggressive stance and raised the weapon,” police said. “At this time, fearing for their safety, both officers fired, striking Hladik.”

Police said Hladik was shot several times. He was taken to a hospital and subsequently charged with several charges including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of threat to commit a crime, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.

Hladik was arraigned virtually from his hospital bed on Monday. He is being held without bail pending the result of a dangerousness hearing next week.

Police said the body camera video released this week came from the Lakeville officer involved in this incident. The trooper was not wearing a body camera, according to police.

Lakeville police said both the officer and the trooper were placed on paid administrative leave and their service weapons were taken while authorities investigate the shooting.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)