DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A lamb born without the use of her legs got to stand and move around for the first time after she was outfitted with a special wheelchair.

Kiki, who is 3 months of age, was rejected at birth by her mother because she was unable to care for herself, according to Handicapped Pets’ Walkin’ Pets Blog.

“A lamb needs to get the necessary nutrients to grow big and strong from its mother,” the blog post read. “Unfortunately, having been abandoned by her mother, Kiki’s growth was incredibly stunted. Weak, malnourished, and unable to walk, Kiki struggled to survive.”

Don’t Forget Us, Pet Us Sanctuary ultimately stepped in and took Kiki in at their farm in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

Because Kiki’s legs are incredibly contracted, she has spent much of her young life lying down and can only comfortably lay on one side of her body.

“Even with the amazing medical care and physical therapy the sanctuary team knew they needed to find a way to help her stand and walk on her own,” the blog post read.

That’s when Walkin’ Pets, of New Hampshire, stepped in and donated a harness system with a full-support wheelchair to get Kiki up on all fours.

The wheelchair has allowed Kiki’s therapists to begin improving her leg function and work toward her taking her first steps.

