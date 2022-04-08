HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont did not rule out Friday the possibility of taking treatments for his case of COVID-19, acknowledging he was exhibiting some symptoms.

“I had really no symptoms yesterday,” the Democrat told reporters during a virtual news conference from the governor’s residence in Hartford. “Today, maybe you can hear it in my voice and some other things. I may take a look at those treatments, yes.”

Lamont, 68, received his second booster shot on March 31. He tested positive Thursday morning after taking a regularly-scheduled rapid self-test. The infection was confirmed with a second rapid self-test and a positive PCR test, spokesperson Max Reiss said.

Lamont, who sounded hoarse during the news conference, said he felt “pretty good” in general.

“Today my voice is a little edgy,” he said. “I’m going to take a good long weekend here and relax. I think I’ll be fine early next week.”

Lamont is at least the 16th U.S. governor to test positive for COVID-19, according to an Associated Press tally. His positive test comes a week after another Northeast governor, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, tested positive.

This week, the Connecticut Department of Public Health announced more than 40 “Test to Treat” locations were open across the state, offering people the opportunity to get tested for COVID-19 and receive treatments in one location if they test positive. The sites are located at pharmacies, urgent care centers and federally qualified health centers.

“In order for COVID-19 treatments to work, they must be started early, within five days of when your symptoms start,” Dr. Manisha Juthani, the state’s public health commissioner, said in a written statement. ”The Test to Treat initiative provides eligible patients faster, easier access to potentially life-saving treatments.”

