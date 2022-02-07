HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday he is recommending the state end its mask mandate for schools and child care centers on Feb. 28 and allow local health officials and school administrators to decide for themselves if masks should be required.

Amid a decline in the state’s COVID-19 infection numbers, the Democrat said residents of the state now have the tools necessary to keep themselves safe.

“I think this is something we’ve earned, Connecticut,” Lamont said during a virtual news conference.

The statewide mask mandate is among nearly a dozen executive orders imposed by Lamont that are set to end on Feb. 15 when his public health and civil preparedness emergency declarations are scheduled to expire, following multiple extensions throughout the pandemic. Lamont said he’s recommending the Democratic-controlled General Assembly agree to give his administration the ability to resurrect the mask mandate if it becomes necessary with a new variant or other development.

The legislature’s Public Health Committee has scheduled a hearing on Tuesday to discuss the continuation of emergency declarations and limited executive orders. A vote by the legislature could come this week after lawmakers convene on Wednesday.

