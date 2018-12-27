Lancaster corrections officer accused of assaulting inmate over 60

LANCASTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a corrections officer at a Lancaster prison was accused of assaulting an inmate over the age of 60.

Joseph Sampson was arraigned last Friday in connection with the assault of an inmate at Souza Baranowski Correctional Center the day before, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early’s Office.

Prosecutors requested Sampson be held on $1,000 bail and be forced to give up all firearms. A judge ordered him released on $500 bail.

The Department of Corrections released a statement saying they are aware of an incident between a corrections officer and an inmate.

The department confirms that Sampson is on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

He is due back in court on Jan. 24.

