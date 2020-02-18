Lancaster police searching for suspects in botched ATM theft

LANCASTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lancaster are turning to the public for help tracking down two men in connection with a botched ATM theft at a Cumberland Farms early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a break-in near the Five Corners intersection around 3 a.m. learned two men had tried to boost the ATM from the convenience store, according to the Lancaster Police Department.

The men were not successful in their attempted theft but they did leave behind a massive mess, police said. Surveillance images from inside the store showed items scattered all over the ground.

One suspect was said to be wearing a green mosquito net type hat, black clothes, and white sneakers. The other suspect was decked out in all black.

Police say officers are also working to locate a paving truck with a section of Knapheide fencing missing from the rear driver’s side of the quad cab vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster police detectives.

