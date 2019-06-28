Lancaster’s longest-serving officer gets emotional after son’s surprise retirement send-off

LANCASTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Lancaster’s longest-serving police officer became emotional Friday after receiving a special farewell message from his son as he prepared to sign off after more than four decades on the force.

Ronald Knoll, also known as “Ronny the Cop” and “Radar Ronny,” is a 43-year veteran of the department and is used to protecting and serving his community. But he was caught off guard Friday when his final call included a heartfelt message from his son, Christopher, that was broadcast over the scanner.

Knoll knew this day was coming but didn’t know Chris would be on the other end of the radio.

When he heard his son’s message of love and admiration, Knoll understandably teared up.

“I didn’t expect it, it was a surprise,” Knoll said, getting choked up once again at the memory. “To hear that from him, you know, tugs on your heartstrings.”

About a week prior to the beloved officer’s final call, police officials contacted his family and offered Chris the opportunity to give his father a send-off he will never forget.

“I felt very honored to show my appreciation and the town’s appreciation for all that he has done,” Chris said.

Now, the Knoll family is left with nothing but fond memories of the day “Ronny the Cop” took his final ride with the force he dedicated his life to.

