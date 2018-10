BOSTON (WHDH) - The future of the Citgo sign in Kenmore Square is on the Boston Landmarks Commission’s agenda Tuesday evening.

The commission is expected to review the results of a study to make the sign an official Boston landmark during a City Hall public hearing at 6 p.m.

A vote on the designation is expected to happen during a future meeting.

Read the full study here.

