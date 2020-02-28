Landscaper flown to hospital after being struck by falling tree in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A landscaper was airlifted to the hospital after he was struck by a tree that fell in Chelmsford on Friday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a man injured by a tree in the area of 2 Chamberlain Road around 10 a.m. found a worker suffering from serious injuries, according to Chelmsford Police Chief James M. Spinney.

The 47-year-old worker, whose name has not been released, was flown to Lahey Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was said to be conscious and alert.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials have been notified.

The incident remains under investigation.

Awaiting details on injured worker in Chelmsford after falling tree hit him..victim airlifted to the Lahey #7news pic.twitter.com/6MO0HerEad — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) February 28, 2020

