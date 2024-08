SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A landscaping truck crashed into a pole in Sudbury Thursday morning.

The front of the truck was heavily damaged after it hit and snapped the poll.

Sudbury police said the driver was okay and that no injuries were reported.

No other information was immediately available.

