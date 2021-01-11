MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - One lane is closed on Interstate 495 northbound in Marlborough after a box truck went down an embankment Monday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the highway just north of exit 25 found a box truck on its side on an embankment.

The right lane has been closed as state police investigate and crews work toward clearing the scene.

Commuters are told to expect delays on interstates 495 and 290.

No additional information has been released.

#MAtraffic Crash, I-495 NB just north of X.25 (I-290) in #Marlborough. Truck down embankment. Right lane closed. Expect delays on 495 & 290. pic.twitter.com/bKrOPzZfHn — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 11, 2021

