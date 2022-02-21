REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The left travel lane on the southbound side of Route 1A in Revere is temporarily closed after a water main break led to a trench collapse.

Mass DOT says drivers will need to use the right-hand travel lanes beginning south of the General Edwards Bridge which carries traffic over the Saugus River.

The lane will remain closed into the day on Tuesday to allow city contractors to conduct repairs.

Commuters should expect delays and are urged to use caution when driving through work zones.

