Lane closures in effect as 2-year-long Tobin Bridge rehab project gets underway

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are urging drivers to pack their patience for the first commutes of a two-year-long Tobin Bridge Chelsea Curves rehabilitation project.

The Department of Transportation kicked off the project on Monday evening, marking the start of a massive undertaking that will lead to lane closures and congestion.

“A major point of friction is going to be just as they enter the work zone,” MassDOT highway administrator Jonathan Gulliver said. “That’s where we expect cars will start to cue up.”

Lane closures will be in place on the northbound side of the bridge, with two of the three lanes open during the day.

In May, Route 1 in the Chelsea Curves area will see lane closures. Two of the three lanes will be open on the northbound and southbound sides.

“We encourage everybody to start making smart travel decisions after we start our lane closure, such as building extra time into your commute, using travel tools such as Waze, Google Maps, and Mass 511,” Gulliver said.

While this may turn into a two-year headache for commuters, officials say the project has to get done.

“These are necessary repairs being undertaken to improve and maintain the Tobin Bridge and Chelsea Curves, which have had no major overhauls since the 1970s,” Gulliver added.

The MBTA will offer additional Blue Line service as well as free Silver Line service to help commuters reach their destination.

Still, many drivers say the project

