NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Back-ups are being reported on the Mass. Pike as this weekend’s bridge replacement project in Weston requires narrowing the highway to one lane in both directions until it wraps 5 a.m. Monday morning.

State highway officials warn the project will cause major backups if enough people don’t avoid the area.

“We’ve modelled that if one hundred percent of the people show up that normally show up on a weekend like this you could see delays of as much as two to three hours. That’s the kind of intensive delays that that much traffic causes. The connecting roadways just cannot handle that kind of volume. And we’re reducing the roadway by two thirds so it’s a major, major , major impact,” said Jonathan Gulliver, Acting Highway Administrator.

Some people who live in Newton have said they plan to stay put until the project is complete.

“I’m staying the heck away from it and otherwise I’m not doing anything,” said Randy Felts, Newton resident.

Logan Express bus drivers taking customers to the airport from Framingham don’t have much other choice than to drive through what’s expected to be a mess.

The advice is simply avoid driving anywhere near the area this weekend if you can. If you can’t, leave plenty of time for what could be major delays.

“We’re hoping that our neighbors and community members have been listening to the news and seeing all the signs that are out there and preparing themselves,” Newton police said.

