PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Drivers can anticipate lane closures on Route 1 in Peabody as crews work to secure low hanging utility wires Friday morning.

A contractor’s dump truck, which was part of a pavement milling operation, came into contact with a utility line that spans Route 1 northbound and southbound Thursday night, resulting in damage to the utility poles on both sides of the roadway and sagging wires, according to the Department of Transportation.

The emergency lanes, along with the left and center lanes, are closed on Route 1 north and southbound in the area of the Interstate 95/Route 128 interchange to allow for crews to brace the utility poles and secure the wires.

The right lane in both directions remains open to traffic.

Lane closures are expected throughout the morning commute.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)