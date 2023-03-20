BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lane closures on the Sagamore Bridge are expected to slow traffic through Memorial Day weekend, according to transportation officials.

The closures will begin on Monday to allow for repairs. Travel across the Cape Cod Canal will be limited to one lane in each direction.

The lane closures are 24/7 and delays are most likely during the morning and afternoon commutes.

The lanes are expected to fully reopen by May 27.

