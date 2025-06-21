WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Another weekend of lane closures are set to hit the Mass Pike on the Newton/Weston line beginning Friday night.

The highway will go down to one lane in each direction. This will be the second shutdown as crews work to demolish a bridge.

MassDOT says during the first round of construction, drivers saw the heaviest backups of about an hour on mid-day Saturday.

MassDOT recommends travelers seek alternate routes in the area.

“People did cooperate last time, travelers were elsewhere we predicted, and still that it’s about four hours of delays if everybody that normally travels that route shows up,” said Jonathan Gulliver of MassDOT. “This is two weekends of delays, so compared what it would be for a traditional project, it would be years worth of delays, so doing it in this manner is really efficient.”

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority says the Framingham/Worcester commuter rail line will also shut down service this weekend. Shuttles will replace some service.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)