BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is warning Bay Staters to expect delays for the next two weeks in the Seaport/Congress Street area as crews complete construction work nearby.

MassDOT announced that exit 135, the off-ramp to Seaport/Congress Street from I-90 east, will be reduced to one lane from Tuesday morning through Sunday, May 22 from I-90 eastbound.

From I-93 north, the I-90 east exit from I-93 north to South Boston/Seaport will be reduced to one lane from Tuesday morning through Sunday, May 22.

The lane closures are due to ongoing construction at 400 Summer Street. Barriers, traffic cones and temporary signage will be in place for drivers, but pedestrians will not be affected.

Drivers should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution, MassDOT said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)