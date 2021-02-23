Lanes closed after car crash near O’Neill Tunnel results in injury

BOSTON (WHDH) - First responders were called to a car crash on the northbound side of Interstate 93 Tuesday afternoon.

According to Mass. State Police troopers, some injuries were reported though the severity is unclear.

Two lanes were closed at the entrance to the O’Neill Tunnel as crews worked to clear the scene and investigate the circumstances around the crash.

No further details were released.

Troopers on scene, motor vehicle crash with injuries 93 NB entrance to O'Neil Tunnel. 2 lanes closed at this time. Update to follow. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 23, 2021

