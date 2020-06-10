Lanes closed as crews repair water main break on Lynnway

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are on the scene of a water main break on the Lynnway.

Firefighters responding to the break near Pleasant Street found water gushing onto the roadway, according to state police.

Troopers have blocked off three lanes of traffic until further notice to clean up the mess while repairs are underway.

Those repairs are expected to take anywhere from 12 to 20 hours.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

#MAtraffic Due to a water main break northbound on the Lynnway at Pleasant Street in #Lynn three lanes are closed until further notice. Avoid the area if possible. Repair expected to take between 12 and 20 hours. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 11, 2020

