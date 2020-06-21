Lanes closed as police investigate fiery crash in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are at the scene of fiery a crash on Sunday afternoon in West Springfield, officials said.

Crews responding to the crash after 12 p.m. found a car engulfed in flames on I-91 southbound just over the Holyoke line, state police said.

South bound lanes are closed while the incident is being investigated, officials said.

No additional information was immediately released.

