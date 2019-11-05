Lanes closed on I-495 south in Berlin due to fiery crash involving multiple tractor-trailers

BERLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two lanes are closed on Interstate 495 southbound in Berlin due to a fiery crash involving multiple tractor-trailers early Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews responding to the highway just after the exit to Route 62 around 3:10 a.m. found three tractor-trailers and a pickup truck towing an empty horse trailer involved in a serious crash.
One of the tractor-trailers caught on fire.
Three people were transported to area hospitals with injuries state police say are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Cleanup is underway after fuel spilled onto the highway.
State police temporarily closed down a portion of I-495 and detoured drivers off exit 26.
Officials reopened the right lane of travel at 6 a.m.
