Lanes closed on I-495 south in Berlin due to fiery crash involving multiple tractor-trailers

BERLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two lanes are closed on Interstate 495 southbound in Berlin due to a fiery crash involving multiple tractor-trailers early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the highway just after the exit to Route 62 around 3:10 a.m. found three tractor-trailers and a pickup truck towing an empty horse trailer involved in a serious crash.

One of the tractor-trailers caught on fire.

Three people were transported to area hospitals with injuries state police say are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Cleanup is underway after fuel spilled onto the highway.

State police temporarily closed down a portion of I-495 and detoured drivers off exit 26.

Officials reopened the right lane of travel at 6 a.m.

#MAtraffic Update: Berlin- I-495 SB at Exit 26, Right Lane is now open. 2 lanes remain closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 5, 2019

