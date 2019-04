WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - All three lanes on Interstate 95 southbound in Wakefield were temporarily closed as crews cleaned up glass that spilled out of a truck Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported.

Rte 95 S/B @ Salem St. in #Wakefield, all lanes reopened https://t.co/yjgqDt6O2m — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 10, 2019

