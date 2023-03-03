HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency bridge repairs snarled traffic on I-495 in Hudson on Friday with midday lane closures and lengthy backups on the highway.

Lane closures continued through much of the afternoon before clearing around 5 p.m.

The state Department of Transportation (MassDOT) previously announced the need for repairs around 11:15 a.m. Officials said two northbound travel lanes would be closed “for the next several hours” as a result.

A MassDOT spokesperson told 7NEWS on Friday afternoon that work in Hudson “was not a planned operation.” Rather, the spokesperson said officials responded during the morning to a large pothole that opened on the bridge deck.

Though the area was within an active resurfacing project already scheduled for repair, the spokesperson said the pothole “required emergency repairs as it could not wait for the scheduled repairs to be completed.”

The spokesperson said crews were working to patch a four-foot by four-foot section of the bridge deck.

