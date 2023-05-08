LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - All lanes reopened on Route 128 in Lexington Monday afternoon after a rollover crash earlier in the day spilled debris and caused lengthy backups in the area.

Massachusetts State Police said troopers were called to the northbound side of Route 128 after a truck “hauling rocks” rolled over, leaving debris on both sides of the highway.

SKY7HD spotted multiple Lexington Fire Department engines, as well as state police troopers and MassDOT crews at work around 2 p.m., clearing the truck’s cargo near the Route 2 overpass. A bulldozer could be seen clearing the dirt and rocks as firefighters dumped sand on fluids that appeared to be leaking from the truck.

Traffic was being diverted into each side of the highway’s breakdown lanes as the work continued.

According to state police, there were injuries as a result of the crash, which left the truck on its side.

By 4 p.m., authorities said all southbound lanes on the roadway had reopened.

State police said all northbound lanes had also reopened as of around 6 p.m.

WATCH: Additional aerial footage of a tractor-trailer rollover crash on Route 128 in Lexington

