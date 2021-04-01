Lansdowne St. businesses eagerly awaiting return of fans after Opening Day at Fenway Park postponed

BOSTON (WHDH) - The many restaurants and bars along Lansdowne Street in Boston are eagerly awaiting the return of baseball fans after Thursday’s Opening Day game at Fenway Park between the Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles was postponed due to rain.

About 4,500 fans were slated to be allowed into the iconic ballpark on Thursday afternoon for the first time since Sept. 29, 2019, but the wet weather prompted the team to push the game back to Friday.

While business owners in the area were disappointed, they also understand that a much-needed boost awaits in the 81 regular season games that will be played at Fenway this season.

“It’s a bummer, but tomorrow is a new day and we’re going to have people in here,” an area restaurant employee said. “It’s going to be a great time.”

Tickets for Thursday’s game will be good for admission to the rescheduled contest.

Fenway Park gates will open two hours before the game for all fans and pregame ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 1:40 p.m.

