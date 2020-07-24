Lansdowne Street bars hope to create ultimate game day experience for Sox fans

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fenway Park will be empty on Friday night when the Red Sox begin their pandemic-shortened, 60-game season against the Baltimore Orioles, but fans will be able to enjoy the ultimate game day experience on Lansdowne Street.

The street will be closed to vehicle traffic during every home game, allowing restaurants and bars to extend their patios out onto the pavement.

The sidewalk overhaul is part of an effort to bring crowds out to the bars and restaurants that line Lansdowne that are normally packed for every game at Fenway Park.

With the coronavirus pandemic having postponed the start of the MLB season by three months, businesses near the park were losing out on the lucrative crowds of fans that flock to the area.

Establishments like the Deck on Lansdowne and Monster Bar will have safety and sanitizer measures in place to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Deck is a new rooftop bar that the House of Blues opened on a parking garage.

“We have the Sausage Guy, we’re going to be doing pretzels,” said Allison Finney, general manager of the Deck. “We literally have baseballs fly over here and people catch them. I think it’s going to be a fun atmosphere.”

Signs have been posted up and down the street warning fans that they’re in “home run territory.”

Red Sox fan John Quigley said he plans to hang out on Lansdowne Street with his friends to celebrate opening day, even though it may be a bit unusual.

“I’ll be coming down here to see my friends, see everyone else who comes out,” he said. “We’ll hopefully make it the same way it was, just a couple months later in the year.”

The first pitch on Friday night is slated for 7:30 p.m. Nathan Eovaldi will be on the hill for Boston.

