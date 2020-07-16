BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans will be able to enjoy the ultimate game day experience on Lansdowne Street every time the Boston Red Sox play a home game this season.

The street will be closed to vehicle traffic during home games, allowing restaurants and bars to extend their patios out onto the pavement.

The sidewalk overhaul is part of an effort to bring crowds out to the bars and restaurants that line Lansdowne that are normally packed this time of year. But with coronavirus postponing the MLB play, businesses are losing out on the lucrative season.

“The timing really couldn’t have been worse for us but we’re trying to be positive do some fun things and we think what we’ve got going on Lansdowne Street is going to be a good experience for everyone,” Ryan Jones of the Lyons Group said.

Each establishment will have safety and sanitizer measures in place to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The goal? To provide additional fun and do it safely.

“I think this whole outdoor area is so much fun and I can only imagine what it would be like during kind of like a nice home game but I love it,” Sox fan Jessica Backholm said.

The Red Sox are slated to kick off the 2020 season against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on July 24.

