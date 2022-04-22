BOSTON (WHDH) - Lansdowne Street in Boston’s Fenway section will be shut down to traffic and pedestrians this weekend for a country music festival featuring two dozen bands on five stages.

The inaugural “Country Crawl Music Festival” is an all-day event that starts at 9 a.m. Sunday and runs until 11:30 p.m.

Musical acts include David Nail, Drew Baldridge, Chelsea, Craig Campbell, Swon Brothers, Annie Brobst, Vinny Bonina, Whiskey-6, Houston Bernard, Scarlett Drive, Martin & Kelly, April Cushman, Fox on the Run, Kevin Herchen, CoPilot, Catfish, Back Rhodes, Jake Ash Band, Haley Chic, High Harmony, Eric Marcs, Jake & Jenny, Adlie Thrower, and April Renzella.

General admission tickets cost $25 and guarantee access to all participating venues.

For more information, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)