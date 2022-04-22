BOSTON (WHDH) - Lansdowne Street in Boston’s Fenway section will be shut down to traffic and pedestrians this weekend for a country music festival featuring two dozen bands on five stages.

The inaugural “Country Crawl Music Festival” is an all-day event that starts at 9 a.m. Sunday and runs until 11:30 p.m.

Musical acts include David Nail, Drew Baldridge, Chelsea, Craig Campbell, Swon Brothers, Annie Brobst, Vinny Bonina, Whiskey-6, Houston Bernard, Scarlett Drive, Martin & Kelly, April Cushman, Fox on the Run, Kevin Herchen, CoPilot, Catfish, Back Rhodes, Jake Ash Band, Haley Chic, High Harmony, Eric Marcs, Jake & Jenny, Adlie Thrower, and April Renzella.

General admission tickets cost $25 and guarantee access to all participating venues.

For more information, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox