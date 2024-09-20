BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A laptop caught fire in Brockton High School Friday, prompting an evacuation and drawing an emergency response to the school.

The Brockton Fire Department in a post on X said the fire happened near 10:15 a.m. in Brockton High School’s core building.

By the time firefighters arrived, the building was already evacuated, officials said.

The Brockton Fire Department said Brockton school police officers also responded to the scene and put out the fire before firefighters arrived.

Brockton High School enrolls 3,586 students, according to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Officials did not say what caused the laptop in this incident to catch fire.

No further information was immediately available.

