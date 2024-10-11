BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a Brockton middle school for a smoking laptop Friday, officials said.

Brockton fire crews responded to East Middle School after a student’s school-owned laptop began to smolder, according to the Brockton Fire Department.

According to Brockton Public Schools, no flames came out of the computer.

Firefighters packed up the laptop in a protective wrap and removed it from the building, the department said. No injuries were reported, but a student was checked out by the school nurse as a precaution, Brockton Public Schools said.

“Always use caution with devices containing lithium-ion batteries,” the Brockton Fire Department said in an X post.

The incident comes weeks after a laptop fire at Brockton High School prompted an evacuation.

The incident comes weeks after a laptop fire at Brockton High School prompted an evacuation.

