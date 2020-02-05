BOSTON (WHDH) - Students at Harvard University are on high alert following a string of thefts over the weekend.

Six thefts occurred Saturday and Sunday in River Houses and Yard dorms, where a total of six laptops, five jackets, three AirPods, two backpacks, two wallets, two phones and other items were stolen, according to university police.

In three of the incidents, doors were reportedly left unsecured or with a key in the doorknob, while in two other incidents, property was stolen during a party.

Jeremy Ornstein, who lives on campus, says the recent thefts have left him concerned.

“It’s not a good, necessarily safe feeling. A little tremble of the heart,” he said. “I want to make sure that my friends feel OK and feel personally safe and they can keep learning and studying in their dorm room.”

University police say it is unclear whether the thefts are connected.

They added that residents should take precautions to keep themselves and their valuables safe, including locking their doors and windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harvard University Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 617-495-1796.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)