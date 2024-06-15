BOSTON (WHDH) - A roaring, four-alarm fire damaged multiple homes in Dorchester on Saturday before being brought under control, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported blaze on Edson Street around 6:30 p.m. found flames and heavy smoke coming from a large home.

The fire, which caused the rear porches to collapse, melted the siding on adjacent houses before it was extinguished.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Heavy fire knocked down, companies continue major overhauling. The extreme heat melted the siding in the rear 2 houses on Milton Ave. pic.twitter.com/p4Yx22CtY1 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 15, 2024

Companies continue to chase the fire as it travels across the roof. As they attack both building with an aggressive interior and exterior attack pic.twitter.com/GMkVWveCT7 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 15, 2024

All companies working feverishly to get ahead of fire as it has. Jumped to multiple buildings. 4th alarm has been struck. pic.twitter.com/0tifBUa6CJ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 15, 2024

All companies have been ordered to off the rear porches as they are starting to to collapse pic.twitter.com/Ymdmh9Il1b — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 15, 2024

Heavy fire on arrival on Edson st Dorchester, multiple buildings in fire a 3rd alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/NGGRHzymQU — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 15, 2024

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

