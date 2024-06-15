BOSTON (WHDH) - A roaring, four-alarm fire damaged multiple homes in Dorchester on Saturday before being brought under control, officials said.
Crews responding to a reported blaze on Edson Street around 6:30 p.m. found flames and heavy smoke coming from a large home.
The fire, which caused the rear porches to collapse, melted the siding on adjacent houses before it was extinguished.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
