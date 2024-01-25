LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A collaborative investigation between multiple law enforcement organizations resulted in the seizure of a large amount of drugs.
The Lynn Police Drug Task Force reported that, in conjunction with the DEA Task Force 2 and the Massachusetts State Police, they’d taken possession of approximately “10 pounds of fentanyl, a large amount of cocaine, and pressed fentanyl pills.”
Authorities said charges will be filed pending further investigation.
