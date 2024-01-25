LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A collaborative investigation between multiple law enforcement organizations resulted in the seizure of a large amount of drugs.

The Lynn Police Drug Task Force reported that, in conjunction with the DEA Task Force 2 and the Massachusetts State Police, they’d taken possession of approximately “10 pounds of fentanyl, a large amount of cocaine, and pressed fentanyl pills.”

Authorities said charges will be filed pending further investigation.

Lynn PD Drug Task Force, in partnership with the DEA Task Force 2 and the Mass State Police, recently conducted a joint investigation that resulted in the seizure of apprx 10 kilos of fentanyl, a large amount of cocaine and pressed fentanyl pills. Charges pending further invest. pic.twitter.com/k6gZ6dKups — Lynn Police Dept (@LynnPoliceDept) January 25, 2024

