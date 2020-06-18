BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police seized a large amount of illegal fireworks in Roxbury on Wednesday night after responding to numerous community complaints.

Officers patrolling the area of Mascoma Street and Lawrence Avenue around 9:40 p.m. found a large quantity of fireworks inside the opened trunk of a parked car, according to Boston police.

The fireworks were seized and the officers informed a woman who was near the car that possessing these items is illegal in Massachusetts.

Boston police are minding the public that illegal fireworks pose significant safety risks.

Anyone who hears or see fireworks is asked to call 911 immediately.

Those wanting to report the illegal purchasing or selling of fireworks can do so anonymously by contacting the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

