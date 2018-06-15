‘Large area of dead birds’ closes Sterling roadway

STERLING, Mass. (WHDH) — Fire officials in Sterling called in a front end loader Friday night to clean up a large area of dead birds in the roadway.

In a message posted on Facebook, the Sterling Fire Department urged motorists to avoid Chocksett Road between Albright Road and Route 12 while police officers deal with “a very large area of dead birds in the roadway.”

The incident forced officials to temporarily close Chocksett Road to traffic.

