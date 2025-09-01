RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Raynham Fire Department extinguished a large blaze that consumed a van outside of an industrial building late Sunday afternoon.

Crews responding to a 911 call for a fire in the rear of an industrial building on Ryan Drive found a van that was fully engulfed in flames, along with four pallets full of rubber mats and hydroseed material that were being consumed by the blaze, according to Raynham Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita.

The van was unoccupied when firefighters arrived, and nobody was injured as a result of the fire.

The incident resulted in a temporary power outage along Route 138 from the Easton town line to Interstate 495.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Raynham Police detectives.

“I would like to commend our Raynham firefighters for a quick, professional response, preventing the fire from causing additional property damage at the site,” Chief LaCivita said. “The fire was well-involved upon arrival. Due to the outstanding efforts of our firefighters, the fire was contained, and no one was injured while battling the blaze.”

