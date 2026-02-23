KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A huge tree branch crashed through the windshield of a plow in Kingston on Monday and narrowly missed the driver, police said.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, where the 6-foot in diameter tree branch pierced the windshield and landed between the driver’s legs, according to police.

In their post, police urged residents to stay off the roads and said, “We will be out here if you need us but if you can – stay home.”

