Large brawl breaks out at Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in New York

AMHERST, NY (WHDH) – On Saturday afternoon, Amherst police responded to a large brawl that broke out at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant on Harlem Road.

Video taken by a user inside the restaurant showed the scene unfold as two employees desperately try to take control of the situation. Officers did respond to the scene and said the crowd dispersed upon their arrival. No arrests were made and it is unclear what started the altercation.

This is the second violent incident to happen at the Chuck E. Cheese on Harlem Road. In February, a woman was slashed in the face with a box cutter in the restaurant’s parking lot. That woman sued Amherst police for not responding effectively enough.

You can see the full video here.

