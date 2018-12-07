Large brush fire burning on Braintree-Quincy line

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Firefighters are responding to a large brush fire that broke out Friday night in the area of the Braintree-Quincy line.

The blaze is burning near Skyline Drive and Bauer Road, according to the Braintree Fire Department.

Video from Sky7 HD showed flames burning through a large wooded area.

No additional details were immediataly avaialble.

