WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A large crane truck tipped over in a Woburn neighborhood on Wednesday.

Video from Sky7 HD showed the truck resting on its rear with its front-end in the air and crane laying on the ground in the area of Boyd and Forest Park roads around 11 a.m.

It appeared to cause damage to a fence and trees.

There is no word on what caused the truck to tip over or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.z

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)