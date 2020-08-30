Large crowd gathers at State House to protest flu vaccine mandate

BOSTON (WHDH) - A large crowd gathered outside of the State House in Boston on Sunday to protest the governor’s flu vaccine mandate.

The demonstration is being held to draw attention towards the requirement that school children be vaccinated. A couple hundred people are taking part in the protest.

Many say they are not against vaccines as a whole but are displeased that the state is imposing the new requirement.

