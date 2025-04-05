BOSTON (WHDH) - A crowd of protesters is gathering on Boston Common on Saturday to take part in a ‘Hands Off’ demonstration against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s effort to cut funding to federal programs and recent tariff announcements.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the protest, which is one of hundreds taking part nationwide. By 10:30 a.m., hundreds of people, many holding signs and waving flags, had gathered on the Common. The event was slated to formally kick off around 11 a.m.

Massachusetts US Sen. Ed Markey is expected to address the crowd before leading a march to City Hall Plaza.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)