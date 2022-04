LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A large crowd gathered Monday morning to watch a Patriots’ Day reenactment of the historic Battle of Lexington.

The battle on Lexington Common is considered the start to the American Revolution in 1775.

The Lexington Minutemen have organized and sponsored a reenactment of the battle every year since 1971.

